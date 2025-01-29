Maha Kumbh 2025 stampede: PM Modi dials Yogi Adityanath, spiritual leaders urge devotees to not leave camps

At least 10 people were feared to have lost their lives on early Wednesday morning due to a stampede at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Several people, including women and children, suffered injuries due to the incident.

The incident took place when a barrier broke as tens of thousands of devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam to take the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya or the day of 'second Shahi Snan'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dialed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the second time in an hour and is continuously monitoring the situation in Prayagraj.

During his call with CM Yogi, PM Modi reviewed the developments and called for immediate support measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Yogi and assured of all possible help from the Centre. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puti said that the seers have decided to call off their Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. As per tradition, Akharas belonging to the Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen sects take the holy dip in a set sequence after a majestic procession to the Sangam Ghat. Acharya Maha Mandleshwar of the Juna Akhara also announced that the akhara would not hold any procession but would instead participate in a symbolic snan. Moreover, Hindu seer Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said: "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their security." Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur said that he did not go to the Sangam Ghat due to the massive crowds there. He further said: "The entire Ganga and Yamuna rivers are 'Amrit' right now." Meanwhile, Kailashananda Giri of the Panchayati Niranjani Akhara said that the akhara council will hold the shahi snan on February 2 on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Mahamandleshwar of the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani slammed the district administration over the stampede in which around 10 people are feared to be dead. He also questioned why was the security not handed over to the Army instead of the Uttar Pradesh Police, while claiming the Kumbh was "tainted" by the administrative system.

(With India Today, agency inputs)