14 Pakistanis detained, Rs 602 cr worth drugs seized in Gujarat in major narcotics operation

On Sunday, a combined effort by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) led to the arrest of 14 Pakistani nationals off the Gujarat coast. Authorities seized 86 kilograms of illegal drugs valued at Rs 602 crore from them.

During the operation, the Pakistani nationals attempted to escape arrest by trying to run their boat over ATS officials and even fired shots in retaliation. However, they were eventually apprehended by the authorities.

Security agencies had been conducting a search operation near the international sea border, within Indian territorial waters, for the past two days.

“The operation was being carried out by the agencies based on intelligence inputs for the last few days," the officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

This incident occurred the day after the NCB discovered and shut down three labs producing the banned drug mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow,' in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Seven individuals were arrested in connection with the case. The anti-drug agency seized narcotics valued at around Rs 300 crore.

The labs were uncovered following a tip-off received by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police from a confidential source. The information pointed to the presence of labs in Gujarat and Rajasthan producing the drug mephedrone.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard posted on X on Sunday, “Anti #Narco #Operations: India Coast Guard Ship Rajratan with #ATS #Gujarat & #NCB @narcoticsbureau in an overnight sea-air coordinated joint ops apprehends #Pakistani boat in Arabian Sea, West of #Porbandar with 14 Pak crew & @86 Kg contraband worth approx Rs 600 Cr in succession to the interception last month that led to a catch of 80 kgs drugs."

The Coast Guard has not yet revealed the type of narcotic substances found on the Pakistani boat, according to news agency PTI.