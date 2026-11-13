15.29 lakh spam complaints in 3 months: Why only 47% qualified for action under TRAI rules

This means nearly 8.06 lakh complaints did not fall into the actionable category, although the report does not specify the reasons for their exclusion.
Spam complaints amid massive telecom traffic
India's telecom networks originated 714.01 billion calls and 702.28 billion SMS during the three-month period.
Against this enormous communication volume, TRAI calculated approximately 2.14 UCC complaints for every million originated calls.
However, this ratio reflects registered complaints rather than the actual prevalence of spam, as unwanted communications may go unreported.
The country's telecom subscriber base stood at 1.349 billion as of September 30, 2026.
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What action did telecom operators take?
Despite the gap between registered and actionable complaints, enforcement measures remained substantial.
TRAI reported that 1,10,325 telecom resources were barred for 15 days following their first regulatory violation.
Another 13,777 resources were disconnected for one year following repeated violations.
Additionally, 374 commercial senders were blacklisted for one year, while 3,725 SMS headers were blocked.
Overall, enforcement action covered more than 1.24 lakh telecom resources during the quarter.
The regulator said enforcement targeted multiple levels, including temporary restrictions, long-term disconnections, sender blacklisting across operators and SMS header blocking.
TRAI spam complaints and enforcement: July–September 2026
|
Particulars
|
Figures
|
Total spam complaints registered
|
15,29,734
|
Actionable complaints
|
7,23,831
|
Complaints not classified as actionable
|
8,05,903
|
Share of actionable complaints
|
47.3%
|
Share not classified as actionable
|
52.7%
|
Telecom resources barred for 15 days
|
1,10,325
|
Telecom resources disconnected for one year
|
13,777
|
Senders blacklisted for one year
|
374
|
SMS headers blocked
|
3,725
|
Complaints received through TRAI DND app
|
14.21 lakh
|
Share of complaints through DND app
|
92.9%
|
Total calls originated
|
714.01 billion
|
Total SMS originated
|
702.28 billion
|
Total telecom subscriber base
|
1.349 billion
Are consumers reporting spam effectively?
TRAI's data also highlights the growing role of digital complaint mechanisms.
Of the 15.29 lakh complaints received, approximately 14.21 lakh, or 92.9%, were submitted through the TRAI Do Not Disturb (DND) app.
The app had recorded 42.36 lakh downloads by September 30.
However, only 16.64% of India's telecom subscribers had registered DND preferences, leaving more than 112 crore subscribers without registered preferences for commercial communications.
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Consumers can register or modify their preferences through the TRAI DND app, telecom operators' platforms or the 1909 service.
While the latest figures demonstrate significant enforcement activity, they also underline an important distinction: registering a spam complaint does not automatically mean it qualifies for action under existing regulations.
The report does not explain the complaint-level eligibility criteria or reasons for non-actionability, leaving that gap unresolved.
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