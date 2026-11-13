15.29 lakh spam complaints in 3 months: Why only 47% qualified for action under TRAI rules

This means nearly 8.06 lakh complaints did not fall into the actionable category, although the report does not specify the reasons for their exclusion.

Spam complaints amid massive telecom traffic

India's telecom networks originated 714.01 billion calls and 702.28 billion SMS during the three-month period.

Against this enormous communication volume, TRAI calculated approximately 2.14 UCC complaints for every million originated calls.

However, this ratio reflects registered complaints rather than the actual prevalence of spam, as unwanted communications may go unreported.

The country's telecom subscriber base stood at 1.349 billion as of September 30, 2026.

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What action did telecom operators take?

Despite the gap between registered and actionable complaints, enforcement measures remained substantial.

TRAI reported that 1,10,325 telecom resources were barred for 15 days following their first regulatory violation.

Another 13,777 resources were disconnected for one year following repeated violations.

Additionally, 374 commercial senders were blacklisted for one year, while 3,725 SMS headers were blocked.

Overall, enforcement action covered more than 1.24 lakh telecom resources during the quarter.

The regulator said enforcement targeted multiple levels, including temporary restrictions, long-term disconnections, sender blacklisting across operators and SMS header blocking.

TRAI spam complaints and enforcement: July–September 2026

Particulars Advertisement Figures Total spam complaints registered 15,29,734 Actionable complaints 7,23,831 Complaints not classified as actionable 8,05,903 Share of actionable complaints 47.3% Share not classified as actionable 52.7% Telecom resources barred for 15 days 1,10,325 Telecom resources disconnected for one year 13,777 Senders blacklisted for one year 374 SMS headers blocked 3,725 Complaints received through TRAI DND app 14.21 lakh Share of complaints through DND app 92.9% Total calls originated 714.01 billion Total SMS originated 702.28 billion Total telecom subscriber base 1.349 billion

Are consumers reporting spam effectively?

TRAI's data also highlights the growing role of digital complaint mechanisms.

Of the 15.29 lakh complaints received, approximately 14.21 lakh, or 92.9%, were submitted through the TRAI Do Not Disturb (DND) app.

The app had recorded 42.36 lakh downloads by September 30.

However, only 16.64% of India's telecom subscribers had registered DND preferences, leaving more than 112 crore subscribers without registered preferences for commercial communications.

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Consumers can register or modify their preferences through the TRAI DND app, telecom operators' platforms or the 1909 service.

While the latest figures demonstrate significant enforcement activity, they also underline an important distinction: registering a spam complaint does not automatically mean it qualifies for action under existing regulations.

The report does not explain the complaint-level eligibility criteria or reasons for non-actionability, leaving that gap unresolved.

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