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15.29 lakh spam complaints in 3 months: Why only 47% qualified for action under TRAI rules

15.29 lakh spam complaints in 3 months: Why only 47% qualified for action under TRAI rules

India recorded over 15.29 lakh complaints related to unsolicited commercial calls and messages between July and September 2026, according to TRAI. However, only 7.23 lakh complaints were classified as actionable, highlighting the gap between consumer grievances and cases qualifying for regulatory enforcement.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 4:37 PM IST
15.29 lakh spam complaints in 3 months: Why only 47% qualified for action under TRAI rulesTRAI reported that 1,10,325 telecom resources were barred for 15 days following their first regulatory violation.

India's battle against unwanted commercial calls and messages continues, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reporting 15.29 lakh complaints during the July–September quarter of FY2026-27. However, fewer than half of these complaints qualified for regulatory action, raising questions about the effectiveness of spam reporting and enforcement mechanisms.

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According to TRAI's quarterly report released on November 13, telecom operators received approximately 1.529 million complaints concerning unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), while only 0.723 million, or roughly 47.3%, were classified as actionable.

This means nearly 8.06 lakh complaints did not fall into the actionable category, although the report does not specify the reasons for their exclusion.

Spam complaints amid massive telecom traffic

India's telecom networks originated 714.01 billion calls and 702.28 billion SMS during the three-month period.

Against this enormous communication volume, TRAI calculated approximately 2.14 UCC complaints for every million originated calls.

However, this ratio reflects registered complaints rather than the actual prevalence of spam, as unwanted communications may go unreported.

The country's telecom subscriber base stood at 1.349 billion as of September 30, 2026.

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MUST READ: Jio, Airtel add over 5.3 Million Users in Sept; others gain too: TRAI

What action did telecom operators take?

Despite the gap between registered and actionable complaints, enforcement measures remained substantial.

TRAI reported that 1,10,325 telecom resources were barred for 15 days following their first regulatory violation.

Another 13,777 resources were disconnected for one year following repeated violations.

Additionally, 374 commercial senders were blacklisted for one year, while 3,725 SMS headers were blocked.

Overall, enforcement action covered more than 1.24 lakh telecom resources during the quarter.

The regulator said enforcement targeted multiple levels, including temporary restrictions, long-term disconnections, sender blacklisting across operators and SMS header blocking.

TRAI spam complaints and enforcement: July–September 2026

Particulars

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Figures

Total spam complaints registered

15,29,734

Actionable complaints

7,23,831

Complaints not classified as actionable

8,05,903

Share of actionable complaints

47.3%

Share not classified as actionable

52.7%

Telecom resources barred for 15 days

1,10,325

Telecom resources disconnected for one year

13,777

Senders blacklisted for one year

374

SMS headers blocked

3,725

Complaints received through TRAI DND app

14.21 lakh

Share of complaints through DND app

92.9%

Total calls originated

714.01 billion

Total SMS originated

702.28 billion

Total telecom subscriber base

1.349 billion

Are consumers reporting spam effectively?

TRAI's data also highlights the growing role of digital complaint mechanisms.

Of the 15.29 lakh complaints received, approximately 14.21 lakh, or 92.9%, were submitted through the TRAI Do Not Disturb (DND) app.

The app had recorded 42.36 lakh downloads by September 30.

However, only 16.64% of India's telecom subscribers had registered DND preferences, leaving more than 112 crore subscribers without registered preferences for commercial communications.

MUST READ: No data needed? Airtel rolls out 3 new prepaid voice and SMS packs after TRAI directive 

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Consumers can register or modify their preferences through the TRAI DND app, telecom operators' platforms or the 1909 service.

While the latest figures demonstrate significant enforcement activity, they also underline an important distinction: registering a spam complaint does not automatically mean it qualifies for action under existing regulations.

The report does not explain the complaint-level eligibility criteria or reasons for non-actionability, leaving that gap unresolved.

DO READ: 30-day recharge plan: Raghav Chadha shares 'good news' for prepaid mobile users in India

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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