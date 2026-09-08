BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Putin to meet on Friday; here’s what’s on agenda

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Peskov highlighted the close personal contact between Modi and Putin. He said the leaders have a pragmatic relationship and can discuss sensitive issues openly and constructively, creating new opportunities for cooperation.

Russia wished India success in hosting the summit and said it was working to strengthen BRICS cooperation in policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian affairs. Russia supports inviting new countries to participate in various BRICS formats.

Peskov said Russia is awaiting talks with India on setting up new nuclear power plants. The possible sale of Su-57 fighter aircraft to India is also on the agenda.

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Financial cooperation is expected to be another focus area. Peskov noted that Russia now conducts 90% of its payments and transactions with BRICS countries in national currencies. He said this was not aimed at de-dollarisation but was a response to the use of national currencies for political pressure and sanctions.

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026. Under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", India aims to expand BRICS cooperation in trade, agriculture, healthcare, energy, digital technology, urban development, small enterprises, startups, climate action and cultural exchanges.