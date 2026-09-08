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BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Putin to meet on Friday; here’s what’s on agenda

BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Putin to meet on Friday; here’s what’s on agenda

BRICS Summit: Russia wished India success in hosting the summit and said it was working to strengthen BRICS cooperation in policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian affairs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 4:16 PM IST
BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Putin to meet on Friday; here’s what’s on agendaPM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Friday. Trade and economic cooperation are expected to be key topics in their discussions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin will visit India for the BRICS Summit starting in New Delhi on September 12. Ahead of the visit, Peskov said the trip would allow the two leaders to discuss bilateral relations. Moscow also welcomed India’s willingness to help find a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

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Peskov highlighted the close personal contact between Modi and Putin. He said the leaders have a pragmatic relationship and can discuss sensitive issues openly and constructively, creating new opportunities for cooperation.

Russia wished India success in hosting the summit and said it was working to strengthen BRICS cooperation in policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian affairs. Russia supports inviting new countries to participate in various BRICS formats.

Peskov said Russia is awaiting talks with India on setting up new nuclear power plants. The possible sale of Su-57 fighter aircraft to India is also on the agenda.

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Financial cooperation is expected to be another focus area. Peskov noted that Russia now conducts 90% of its payments and transactions with BRICS countries in national currencies. He said this was not aimed at de-dollarisation but was a response to the use of national currencies for political pressure and sanctions.

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026. Under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", India aims to expand BRICS cooperation in trade, agriculture, healthcare, energy, digital technology, urban development, small enterprises, startups, climate action and cultural exchanges.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 4:15 PM IST
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