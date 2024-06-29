scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

1988 batch IRS officer Ravi Agrawal appointed as new CBDT Chairman

1988 batch IRS officer Ravi Agrawal appointed as new CBDT Chairman

Agrawal's appointment comes as the incumbent chairman, Nitin Gupta, sees his extended tenure conclude on June 30. Agrawal will assume the leadership role on July 1, and hold the position until June 30, 2025.

Ravi Agrawal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). 

Agrawal's appointment comes as the incumbent chairman, Nitin Gupta, sees his extended tenure conclude on June 30. Agrawal will assume the leadership role on July 1, and hold the position until June 30, 2025.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced on Saturday that Ravi Agrawal will become the chairman of the CBDT starting July 1. He will serve in this role until his retirement on September 30. After retirement, he will be re-appointed on a contract basis until June 30, 2025, under the standard terms for re-employed Central Government officers.

Published on: Jun 29, 2024, 9:09 PM IST
