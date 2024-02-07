‘2 Gmail accounts, 3 phones’: Atishi says ED conducted 16-hr raids on AAP leaders but no searches, questioning

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Atishi revealed that the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on party leader and treasurer ND Gupta went on for 18 hours, and the raid at Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar went on for 16 hours. She said that despite such long hours of raids, the ED did not question either of them, searched their homes or looked for any documents.

“It must be for the first time in ED’s history that the agency raided individuals for 16 hours and never once revealed in which case they were being investigated,” said Atishi. She said that in the search and seize document the ED usually states the case it is investigating. “But in the raids yesterday, the ED is not even ready to disclose the case and the ECIR,” said Atishi.

In the 16 hours of raids in Bibhav Kumar’s residence, ED officials just sat in his drawing room. “What does the panchnama say at the end of the raids? Did the ED seize any money or gold or property documents or shell company documents? No. They only downloaded two Gmail accounts and three mobile phones belonging to CM’s PS and his family members,” said Atishi.

Atishi said in the press conference that the ED is not “even pretending” that they are investigating a case or searching any documents.

Senior AAP Leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister @AtishiAAP Addressing an Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/HxnVrN3Qp6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 7, 2024

“All these raids and summons have only one objective – to attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and to crush him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that if there is one leader who can challenge him and is not afraid of him and summons and jail threats, it is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. BJP knows it,” said Atishi, adding that ED has been put on just one work, to put everyone loyal to Arvind Kejriwal behind bars.

“They first decide who to put behind bars and then they decide the case on the basis of which they will be put behind bars,” said Atishi.

ED mulls suing AAP leader Atishi

On Tuesday, Atishi had alleged that the central agency deleted audio recordings of their investigations into certain AAP leaders. She also accused them of pressurising witnesses to make statements against AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. Atishi said that the party has filed a petition with the court to allow them access to the audio recordings of the investigations.

ED then issued a statement calling her allegations false and malicious. It said that the footage was recorded in video format only as it did not have any audio facility. The CCTV system was upgraded in October 2023 only, which enabled them to record audio too.

“In view of these false, baseless, malicious allegations by Smt Atishi Marlena, AAP Minister, the Directorate of Enforcement may take serious legal action,” the ED said.

Also read: ED conducted raids to stop our expose; deleted recordings of investigation: AAP leader Atishi

Also read: ‘No audio recording has ever been deleted’: ED mulls legal action against AAP’s Atishi