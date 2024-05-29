2 killed, one injured after SUV in Brij Bhushan's son Karan's convoy hits bike in UP's Ghonda

In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, two people lost their lives following a collision involving a Toyota Fortuner SUV and a motorcycle. The fatal accident occurred when the SUV, part of the convoy associated with Karan Bhushan Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency and the son of veteran politician Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, collided with the bike.

Photographs from the scene of the tragedy depict the SUV bearing the label "police escort" on the rear windshield, indicating its involvement in a VIP convoy. The vehicle, identified by license plate number 'UP32HW1800', reportedly belongs to the Nandini Nagar Educational Institute, which is affiliated with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's family, the NDTV reported.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Chanda Begum, the complainant, detailed that her teenage son, Rehan, and 24-year-old nephew, Shahzad, were fatally struck by the speeding SUV while riding a motorcycle to purchase medicines around 9 AM. Tragically, both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Additionally, Sita Devi, a 60-year-old woman, sustained injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a nearby medical facility. After the accident, a large crowd assembled at the site, with the families of the victims demanding justice for their loved ones.

"They have also alleged that the occupants of the SUV abandoned the damaged car and fled in another vehicle," the SHO said.

Law enforcement authorities have apprehended the SUV driver and impounded the vehicle for further investigation. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the presence of Karan Bhushan Singh within the convoy at the time of the incident. Senior police official Radheysham Rai confirmed that the deceased individuals have been subjected to post-mortem examinations, with inquiries into the matter ongoing.