2024 general elections saw 1.8 crore new women voters. SBI Research explains what changed

In the 2024 general elections, a staggering 1.8 crore incremental women voters turned up at polling booths compared to 2019, a shift attributed to the focused implementation of women-centric schemes, revealed SBI Research.

Programmes such as income transfer schemes and initiatives aimed at improving literacy, employment, and sanitation have galvanized this demographic. Analysts from SBI’s economic research department (ERD) noted that schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which prioritizes house ownership for women, and the Mudra Yojana, fostering employment, have played pivotal roles. Literacy alone accounted for a rise of 45 lakh female voters, while improved sanitation and access to electricity collectively contributed 21 lakh.

Related Articles

The report underscores the need for a robust absentee voting system to ensure inclusivity. According to Election Commission estimates, nearly 30 crore eligible voters could benefit from options like postal, proxy, or electronic voting, enabling them to participate in what remains the world's largest democratic exercise.

The ERD study, based on first-of-its-kind data released by the Election Commission, highlighted an increase of over 9 crore voters over the past decade. Remarkably, 58% of this surge—equivalent to 5.3 crore voters—were women. Notably, female voter turnout among SC/ST groups surged significantly, showcasing the growing empowerment of historically marginalized communities.

States with women-centric schemes saw an average increase of 7.8 lakh women voters per state (cumulatively: 1.5 crore), compared to just 2.5 lakh per state (cumulatively: 0.3 crore) in those without similar programs. The SBI report frames this as a testament to the transformative impact of targeted government interventions on female voter turnout.