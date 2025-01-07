'EC's hands are tied, difficult to...': CEC's response as freebies dominate in Delhi

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said that it is very difficult to define "freebie" but emphasised the need for "accepted and legal answers" to address this issue. Speaking at a press conference to announce the schedule for the assembly elections in Delhi, the CEC said the commission's "hands are tied" on the matter as it is currently subjudice.

Responding to a query on political parties' promises of freebies during election campaigns, Kumar referred to a court judgment stating that freebies were not explicitly "disallowed." "What is a freebie for me may be an entitlement for someone else...It is very difficult to define what a freebie is," Kumar said.

"Our proforma is on our website. This is high time it is accepted and legal answers are found, but our hands are tied at the moment because the matter is subjudice," Kumar added.

The CEC said that it is necessary to see what is the fiscal health of a state. "What is the debt-to-GDP ratio? How much will you borrow on that promise? How much is the financial cost of this promise?" he asked. "We cannot mortgage the future of future generations, this is a very very serious issue."

To address the implications of election promises, the EC has proposed an amendment to the Model Code of Conduct. The amendment seeks to add a proforma to Part VIII (Guidelines on Election Manifesto) of the code.

The proforma requires political parties to detail the financial feasibility of their manifesto promises, including ways to generate revenue, such as introducing additional taxes and plans to rationalise expenditure, which may involve cutting existing schemes if necessary.

The amendment also mandates an assessment of the impact on committed liabilities and the need for additional debt, along with its compliance with the limits set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

In Delhi, both AAP and Congress have announced cash assistance for women. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna in Delhi, offering Rs 1,000 per month to women, with a promise to increase the amount to Rs 2,100 after the assembly elections.

Congress has also announced the Pyaari Didi Yojana, promising Rs 2,500 in monthly financial assistance to women if the party wins power in Delhi.

Similarly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has pledged Rs 2,500 monthly assistance under the Mai Bahin Samman Yojna if his party forms the government in Bihar.



