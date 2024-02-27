2024 Lok Sabha Polls: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; Somnath Bharti to contest from New Delhi

scorecardresearch
Business Today
In Delhi, AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday revealed its list of candidates who will be contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi and Haryana. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday revealed its list of candidates who will be contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi and Haryana.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced candidates for Delhi and Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Delhi, AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi. 

In Haryana, AAP's Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra.

The AAP is contesting the general elections in alliance with Congress. Delhi has 7 Lok Sabha seats. Of these, the AAP is contesting on four while Congress will fight on 3 as per the seat-sharing pact. 

 The grand old party will contest from Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West Delhi.

In Haryana, the Congress will fight in nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to AAP. The AAP has announced its candidate for Kurukshetra, while Congress is yet to release its list. 

The AAP is also contesting in Gujarat in alliance with Congress. In Gujarat, the Congress will contest from 24 seats while the AAP will contest in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies. The Congress will go solo in Chandigarh and the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Published on: Feb 27, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
