At least 21 people were killed and 37 others rescued after a fire tore through the Flourish Stay, a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday morning. The establishment was licensed to run six rooms under the government's Bed and Breakfast scheme, but was allegedly operating 25, including some in the basement.

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The fire and the rescue

Delhi Fire Service received the first call at around 9 am. More than ten firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene, including two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick response vehicle, and additional firefighting units. Rescue teams worked through smoke-logged sections of the building, evacuating guests trapped across multiple floors.

Three people were initially pulled out from the basement and rushed to the hospital. The death toll climbed as searches continued. Several injured guests were taken to Max Hospital in Saket and the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The condition of the two women seen jumping from the building was not immediately known.

Visuals from the aftermath showed the building's facade completely charred, with windows blackened by smoke and fire damage visible across multiple floors.

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#InPics | At least 10 people died after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Information about the blaze was received by the fire department at around 9 am, officials said. As many as ten firefighting vehicles were subsequently rushed to the spot.



According… pic.twitter.com/SfirNyXjJm — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 3, 2026

A hotel running well beyond its licence

The establishment was operating under the Delhi government's Bed and Breakfast scheme, under which it had been granted permission to run six rooms. Authorities found it was allegedly running 25, including some in the basement, raising immediate questions about licensing compliance and adherence to fire safety norms.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Investigators are expected to examine whether fire safety standards were followed and whether the hotel's operations were in line with the permissions it held.

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Political response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced financial assistance. "The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said emergency agencies had been mobilised immediately after the incident. "Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services, and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations. Their swift response helped in rescuing and evacuating several persons from the affected premises. Delhi Govt is closely monitoring the situation," she said.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar.



My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.… Advertisement June 3, 2026

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his condolences, urging authorities to act swiftly. "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. The State Govt and authorities should provide adequate and timely compensation, including prompt medical care, to the victims. I urge Congress workers to extend every possible help and support to the victims in this difficult time," he said.