Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
BEL Q1 results: Net profit rises 9%, revenue at Rs 5,533 crore 

BEL Q1 results: Net profit rises 9%, revenue at Rs 5,533 crore 

BEL shares: Stock of the defence firm rose 0.51% to Rs 407.10  against the previous close of Rs 2.97 lakh crore. Market cap of the defence firm stood at Rs 2.97 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 4:44 PM IST
BEL Q1 results: Net profit rises 9%, revenue at Rs 5,533 crore BEL Q1 results: EBITDA climbed 12% to Rs 1388.40 crore in Q1 against Rs 1238.27 cr a year ago.

Defence major Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported its Q1 earnings on Monday. Revenue from operations rose 25% to Rs 5,533.06 crore in the June quarter against Rs 4,416.83 crore revenue recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 46% QoQ from Rs 10,177 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Net profit rose nearly 9% to Rs 1,054.53 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 969.91 crore in the year-ago period. However, the PSU's net profit dropped nearly 52% from Rs 2,225 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

EBITDA climbed 12% to Rs 1388.40 crore in Q1 against Rs 1238.27 crore a year ago. EBITDA Margin slipped to 25.03% in Q1 against 27.89% on a YoY and fell 29.16% compared to the previous quarter.

The order book position of the company as on 1st July, 2026 stood at Rs.72,258 Crore.

The earnings were announced after market hours today. Stock of the defence firm rose 0.51% to Rs 407.10  against the previous close of Rs 2.97 lakh crore. Market cap of the defence firm stood at Rs 2.97 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more