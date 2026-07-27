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Sensex, Nifty snap five-session losing run; investors add Rs 5.1 lakh crore in wealth

Sensex, Nifty snap five-session losing run; investors add Rs 5.1 lakh crore in wealth

Among the top Sensex gainers were Infosys Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo's parent), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 4:42 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty snap five-session losing run; investors add Rs 5.1 lakh crore in wealthThe surge added around Rs 5.10 lakh crore to investor wealth, with the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rising to Rs 480.80 lakh crore from Rs 475.69 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rebound on Monday, snapping a five-session losing streak. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 776.01 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 76,835.78, while the broader NSE Nifty50 index climbed 228.50 points or 0.96 per cent to close at 23,995.95.

The surge added around Rs 5.10 lakh crore to investor wealth, with the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rising to Rs 480.80 lakh crore from Rs 475.69 lakh crore in the previous session.

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Among the top Sensex gainers were Infosys Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo's parent), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd.

Sectoral participation remained positive, with IT, auto, pharma, healthcare, FMCG, media and realty stocks emerging as the top performers.

The broader market also advanced, with Nifty Smallcap100 rising 1.31 per cent and Nifty Midcap100 gaining 1.11 per cent.

Ankur Punj, MD & Business Head at Equirus Wealth, said, "Investors cheered the sharp fall in global crude oil prices, which fuelled a major rally in Indian equities. Recovery in global markets and appreciation in the rupee against the dollar prompted strong investor buying in IT, banking & realty stocks. Also, markets were in a continuous downfall last week and with no major news on the conflict from west Asia over the past few days, buying resumed in beaten down stocks."

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Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, echoed a similar view. "A pause in strikes in West Asia has eased concerns over rising import costs and inflation, triggering a relief rally in markets. The sharp correction in crude oil prices, along with a decline in long-term bond yields, has also raised hopes of a durable resolution, supported by signs of long unwinding," he said.

Nair added, "On the domestic front, a narrowing rainfall deficit is adding comfort to the inflation outlook, supported by better-than-expected Q1 earnings and a positive business outlook."

Oil prices fell sharply after the US and Iran paused strikes over the weekend following two weeks of attacks, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution that would de-escalate the conflict and allow shipping to resume in the Strait of Hormuz.

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At last check, Brent crude futures were down $7.86 or 8.12 per cent at $88.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined $6.19 or 6.93 per cent to $83.12 a barrel.

Nifty outlook

From a technical perspective, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "On Tuesday, markets may remain volatile as the NSE F&O contracts expire. If Nifty50 moves and sustains above 24,000, we may witness a continuation of the uptrend towards 24,250–24,300. However, failure to sustain above 24,000 might trigger a correction towards 23,800."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 4:42 PM IST
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