Historic 250-foot-deep stepwell dating back to 1857 revolt era found in UP's Sambhal

A 250-foot-deep stepwell, believed to date back to the era of the First War of Independence in 1857, was discovered on Saturday during an excavation in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The structure, named Rani ki Bawdi, came to light in the Laxman Ganj area during a survey.

The excavation was initiated after Kaushal Kishore, state publicity chief of the Sanatan Sevak Sangh, informed Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensia about the existence of a royal stepwell in the area. Kishore's letter highlighted that Laxman Ganj once housed the royal family of Sahaspur and requested excavation and beautification of the site.

"During digging, a two-storey building and *Rani ki Bawdi* were seen, which is there in historical records. Excavation is currently underway," an official told India Today TV. The operation, involving two bulldozers, was temporarily halted at night due to visibility issues.

The discovery of the stepwell comes weeks after the ruins of an ancient Banke Bihari temple were found in the same area earlier this month.

Authorities have assured that families encroaching on the site will be given notices and removed.

DM Rajendra Pensia confirmed the administration's commitment to preserving the historical site. "Those families who encroached on the site where the stepwell was found would be removed by giving notice to them," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted carbon dating at the Kartikeya Temple in Sambhal on Friday. The temple, reopened on December 13 after being locked for 46 years, had remained closed since 1978 following communal riots that displaced the local Hindu community.



The ASI's inspection extended to five other pilgrimage sites, including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep, and Chakrapani, as well as 19 wells in the vicinity. The temple itself was reportedly uncovered during an anti-encroachment drive earlier this year. Officials described the discovery as accidental, stating they "stumbled" upon the site during the operation.

(With inputs from Anoop in Sambhal)