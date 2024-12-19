Uttar Pradesh: FIR against Sambhal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq for tampering electricity meters at home

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department on Thursday filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq over irregularities in electricity usage. Zia ur Rahman Barq is the prime accused in the recent violence over a mosque survey in Sambhal which claimed 4 lives.

The state electricity department, along with a massive security convoy, arrived at the MP's residence to probe the allegations of irregularities in electricity usage. The case against Barq has been registered under section 135 of the anti-power theft act.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A team of electricity department arrives at Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq's residence in Sambhal amid heavy security.



The Uttar Pradesh electricity department had flagged irregularities in electricity usage at the premises of the Sambhal MP.… pic.twitter.com/LBNNV5VGb0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

As per officials, evidence of tampering was found in two electricity meters at the Samajwadi Party MP's house. Previously, the department removed old meters from the MP's house, sealed them and sent them to a lab for testing.

This was done after the annual electricity bill for the MP's house indicated zero power consumption, as per officials. In today's inspection, the readings of the new meters installled and the load of ACs, fans and other electrical equipment were checked.

"Electrical load is being counted. Some of the rooms on first and second floors are locked," the Sub Divisional Officer in Sambhal Santosh Tripathi said.

Commenting on the heavy police deployment, senior police officer Shrish Chandra told India Today they arrived after the electricity department sought police presence. He said that the electricity department has been provided with adequate force so they can do their work smoothly.

"The police force is here and will ensure smooth operations. We are ready to handle any situation," the officer said.

In November this year, violence erupted in Sambhal when after a group opposed a court-ordered survey of a mosque. The survey was based on a plea claiming that a temple had been destroyed for building the mosque by the Mughals. UP police has accused the MP of orchestrating violence for political violence, claiming that it was his speeches that incited the mob. Barq and the Samajwadi Party have strongly opposed the charge, alleging it was the BJP that was behind the violence. On December 18, Barq approached the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his arrest in connection with an FIR against him in the Sambhal violence. He has also sought the quashing of the FIR registered against him.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha, Abhinav Mathur)