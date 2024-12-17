After Hanuman Mandir in Sambhal, 250-year-old Shiva temple found in Varanasi's Madanpura

Days after a Lord Hanuman temple was discovered in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, an ancient Lord Shiva temple has been found in Varanasi's Madanpura area. The temple was discovered on December 16 during an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

At present, efforts are underway to reopen the temple, which is around 250-year old. The temple, located in a Muslim-dominated locality in Varanasi, has remained locked for around 40 years.

The ancient temple, which is almost 40 feet high, is in a dilapidated condition and filled with debris currently. The temple was found along with the house where a Muslim family resided. The family members have agreed to open the temple, as per media reports.

After this, a post circulated on social media with the message, "Pay attention, a Shiv temple is locked in the lanes of Kashi." Acting on this, Sanatan Raksha Dal state president Ajay Sharma and his team visited the site.

Ajay Sharma said that the temple is known as the Siddheshwar Mahadev temple and a well-known holy place Siddhatirtha exists near the temple.

Sharma also apprised the police, who later reached the spot and questioned the residents about the temple. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya indicated that worship will be conducted soon at the temple. "Whenever there is suppression, wherever temples are found, worship will be conducted there," the UP Deputy CM told a news outlet.

A letter has also been written to CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding that the lock of the temple be opened. BT could not independently verify the media reports.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, on the other hand, accused certain groups of attempting to disturb the communal harmony of the country by raking up such issues.

Previously, a Hanuman temple was discovered in Sambhal during an anti-encroachment drive by the local administration in the Sarayatrin area of Sambhal. The police got the temple opened. A statue of Lord Hanuman and statues Radha Krishna were found.