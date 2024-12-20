At least 8 killed, over 40 injured as fire breaks at Jaipur Fuel Station due to truck crash

A deadly fire erupted at a fuel station in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur on Friday morning, resulting in the death of at least eight people and injuring nearly 41 others. The blaze was triggered when a truck collided with an LPG tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing an explosion that quickly spread to the fuel pump.

According to the reports, over half of the people who were injured in the accident have suffered serious injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that the truck involved in the collision was transporting chemicals, which may have intensified the fire. Several vehicles parked at the station were also engulfed in flames.

Emergency services responded swiftly, deploying 20 fire tenders to the scene to combat the blaze. Eyewitness accounts described massive flames engulfing the fuel station as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The injured were transported to Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the hospital to oversee the medical response and ensure that the injured received the best possible care. In a statement on social media, he expressed his sorrow over the incident, saying, "I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news of casualties of citizens in the gas tanker fire incident on Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. Rescue work by the administration is continuing, and I pray for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured."

Speaking to media about the incident, the district magistrate of Jaipur said, "Around 40 vehicles caught fire. Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused and only one to two vehicles are left. Around 23–24 people have been injured in the incident. A fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to douse the fire."

(With inputs from Sharat Kumar)