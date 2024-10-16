7 Indian flights get hoax bomb threats, Air India flight to Chicago makes emergency landing in Canada

Bomb threats were issued on Tuesday for seven Indian flights, with two being forced to make emergency landings due to fake calls. The affected flights included Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight, Air India Express's Jaipur-Bengaluru route, IndiGo's Dammam-Lucknow flight, SpiceJet's Darbhanga-Mumbai flight, Akasa Air's Siliguri-Bengaluru flight, Alliance Air's Amritsar-Dehradun-Delhi flight, and an Air India Express flight from Madurai to Singapore.

An X account issued threats to four planes, including two Air India Express flights, a SpiceJet plane, an Akasa flight, an Air India plane, and an Alliance Air flight. Additionally, an IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing in Jaipur after receiving a bomb threat, according to PTI.

Security agencies conducted precautionary checks after bomb threats were issued through an X account, which tagged airlines and police. The threats were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

The Delhi-Chicago Air India flight was diverted to Canada for checks, while the Air India Express flight was screened at Ayodhya Airport. The SpiceJet and Akasa Air flights landed safely, with all necessary precautions taken.

A similar incident happened on Monday, where three international flights from Mumbai received bomb threats. These threats were confirmed as hoaxes after security checks and anti-terror drills.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) works in collaboration with cybersecurity agencies and the police to identify and apprehend those responsible for security threats.