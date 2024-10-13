70 injured in violent clashes during Banni Utsav in Andhra's Kurnool

At least 70 people were injured, with two in critical condition, following violent clashes during the annual Banni Utsav in Devaragattu village, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

The Banni Utsav, celebrated as part of the Dussehra festivities, is known for its traditional stick fights, where participants from rival factions battle to claim the idols of Mala Malleswara Swamy. Despite heightened security measures, the midnight celebrations turned chaotic, with rival groups engaging in violent confrontations.

Police had deployed additional personnel in anticipation of unrest, but the intensity of the ritual overpowered their efforts, leading to injuries as participants fought to seize the idols.

Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, with two individuals reported to be in critical condition.

While the Banni Utsav is deeply rooted in local tradition, its violent nature has raised safety concerns. Some residents continue to defend the cultural importance of the event, while others are calling for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from Abdul Basheer)