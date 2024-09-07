'75% of Tamil Nadu govt school students can’t recognise 2-digit numbers': Governor RN Ravi kicks up a new row

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has sharply criticised the state's education system, stating that the quality of teaching in government schools has reached a concerning low.

“There is a sharp decline in the quality of education in government schools. A Class 9 student cannot recognise a two-digit number, and 75 per cent of them cannot,” Ravi remarked during a Teachers' Day event at Raj Bhavan.

He went on to claim that 40 per cent of students are unable to read a Class 2 textbook, highlighting what he described as a "dangerous situation" for the future of the state.

The Governor's remarks also touched on the issue of rampant drug use in schools and colleges, which he termed a "serious problem." He stressed the need for acknowledging and addressing these concerns rather than remaining in denial. "We are making students unemployable by giving them degrees and certificates without adequate preparation," Ravi stated, pointing to the declining educational standards as a broader national issue.

The critique sparked a sharp rebuttal from DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Stalin defended the state's education system, arguing that Tamil Nadu's syllabus promotes critical thinking and has produced achievers in fields like ISRO and IT.

"If anyone criticises our state board syllabus, it means they are insulting our students and teachers," Stalin said, listing the state’s various educational initiatives.

The Governor's pointed remarks have once again intensified the ongoing confrontation between Raj Bhavan and the DMK government, particularly around education policies such as the rejection of the National Education Policy.