Google partners with Tamil Nadu government to build AI-powered ecosystem

Google and the Government of Tamil Nadu have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of an AI-powered ecosystem in the state. The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will focus on initiatives across key areas such as AI startup enablement, skilling, and industrial ecosystem support, including for MSMEs.

The MoU exchange took place at Google's Mountain View office, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa present alongside Google executives Amit Zavery, Nanda Ramachandran, and representatives from Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency.

"We are happy to collaborate with Google on advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced Made in India Pixel 8 phone being manufactured in Tamil Nadu," said Dr TRB Rajaa. "The MoU signed today will explore key Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI Labs. Our partnership with Google is a significant step forward towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a thriving AI and advanced electronics manufacturing hub."

The partnership aims to leverage Google's expertise and resources to empower individuals, businesses, and government entities in Tamil Nadu to utilise AI for inclusive growth and progress.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Tamil Nadu Government on their journey towards an AI-powered future," said Amit Zavery, GM/VP, and Head of Platform of Google Cloud. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI. We look forward to working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu — one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age.”

Key Pillars of the Collaboration

Manufacturing of Pixel 8 phones: Made in India Pixel 8 devices are being manufactured in Tamil Nadu through local partnerships.

Skill development and education: Google will collaborate with the government to upskill the Tamil Nadu workforce with AI capabilities, potentially leveraging the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ upskilling platform.

Startups and innovation: Google will support Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem by offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and AI-focused events to foster innovation and problem-solving. Google for Startups program will provide eligible AI startups with resources like Cloud credits and technical training.

Enabling MSMEs and Rural Economy: Google and Google Cloud partners will work with the government to help MSMEs leverage Google Cloud’s AI on open networks marketplace to streamline operations and enhance decision-making.