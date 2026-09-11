Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
BRICS nations must open markets for each other’s products, ease up clearances: Piyush Goyal

BRICS nations must open markets for each other’s products, ease up clearances: Piyush Goyal

BRICS Summit 2026: Trade among partners should be deep, resilient and with a diversified supply chain, and that trade must at no point become an impediment to the growth and wellbeing of the members of the bloc, said Goyal.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 12:28 PM IST
BRICS nations must open markets for each other’s products, ease up clearances: Piyush Goyal BRICS Summit: Piyush Goyal urges the bloc nations to open up their markets

BRICS Summit 2026: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the BRICS nations to open their markets for each other’s products. Goyal, speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, also urged BRICS nations to trade in local currencies.

“I urge BRICS member states and partner countries to open their markets while working together to simplify regulatory procedures and facilitate faster clearance of consignments,” he said, adding that BRICS is an important market for the products India seeks to take to the world.

Advertisement

MUST READ | BRICS Summit 2026: Huawei, Alibaba, Emirates among names likely at PM Modi's business forum address

BRICS represents one-fourth of global trade, he said. “India is an important pillar of the intra-BRICS trade. Engineering goods and electronics account for the largest segment of India's manufactured exports. India is also known as the pharmacy of the world.”

Trade among partners should be deep, resilient and with a diversified supply chain, and that trade must at no point become an impediment to the growth and wellbeing of the members of the bloc, he said. “We should open our markets for each other’s products including for raw materials. Our supply chain should be resilient and must run both ways,” he said.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | BRICS 2026: PM Modi says Summit will spur meaningful talks for world welfare

The minister also urged BRICS nations to link their respective payment systems, and said that there was high potential to deepen cooperation with each other.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more