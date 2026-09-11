BRICS nations must open markets for each other’s products, ease up clearances: Piyush Goyal

BRICS Summit 2026: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the BRICS nations to open their markets for each other’s products. Goyal, speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, also urged BRICS nations to trade in local currencies.
“I urge BRICS member states and partner countries to open their markets while working together to simplify regulatory procedures and facilitate faster clearance of consignments,” he said, adding that BRICS is an important market for the products India seeks to take to the world.