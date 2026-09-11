BRICS nations must open markets for each other’s products, ease up clearances: Piyush Goyal

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BRICS represents one-fourth of global trade, he said. “India is an important pillar of the intra-BRICS trade. Engineering goods and electronics account for the largest segment of India's manufactured exports. India is also known as the pharmacy of the world.”

Trade among partners should be deep, resilient and with a diversified supply chain, and that trade must at no point become an impediment to the growth and wellbeing of the members of the bloc, he said. “We should open our markets for each other’s products including for raw materials. Our supply chain should be resilient and must run both ways,” he said.

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The minister also urged BRICS nations to link their respective payment systems, and said that there was high potential to deepen cooperation with each other.