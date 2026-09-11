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Operation Economic Outcast: Scott Bessent says major bank in sanction crosshairs for helping Iran

Operation Economic Outcast: Scott Bessent says major bank in sanction crosshairs for helping Iran

Bessent confirmed that the Treasury Department had originally scheduled the major enforcement action for September 11. However, official proceedings were pushed back to September 14 out of respect for nationwide ceremonies commemorating the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 12:25 PM IST
Operation Economic Outcast: Scott Bessent says major bank in sanction crosshairs for helping IranBessent declined to identify the targeted institution or state its country of origin.

A looming financial hammer blow from Washington is set to hit the international banking sector as the United States escalates its economic warfare against Tehran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled that the Trump administration will slap severe blacklisting sanctions on an unnamed "large bank" early next week.

Speaking during an appearance on "Real America's Voice," Bessent confirmed that the Treasury Department had originally scheduled the major enforcement action for September 11. However, official proceedings were pushed back to September 14 out of respect for nationwide ceremonies commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

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While Bessent declined to identify the targeted institution or state its country of origin, his rhetoric made clear that the US is weaponising market isolation to force global compliance.

“We are just going to continue with this process until everyone stops dealing with this regime,” he says. “We will make it so unprofitable that if you want to risk an extinction-level event for your company or for your person, your personal finances, then have at it. But we are coming for you.”

The upcoming punitive measure fits into a broader, multi-front economic pressure campaign waged by the US against Iran since military hostilities flared in February.

Over the past seven months, Washington has imposed a series of targeted restrictions designed to choke off foreign revenue streams to Tehran, dismantling networks tied to oil exports, maritime shipping, weapons procurement, digital currency exchanges, and aviation corridors.

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The economic strategy surged forward last month under the banner of "Operation Economic Outcast". That initiative designated roughly 60 individuals, shadow fleet vessels, and corporate entities, while dramatically broadening secondary sanctions against foreign entities active in Iran’s technology, gold, shipping, and digital asset sectors.

Treasury authorities have already demonstrated a willingness to strike major institutions, having previously designated Dubai branches of key Egyptian and Turkish commercial banks for alleged facilitation of Iranian money flows.

The forthcoming action against a major global financial player comes as political leaders prepare for a prolonged standoff. President Donald Trump acknowledged earlier in the week that the ongoing conflict with Tehran is unlikely to wrap up prior to the US midterm elections in November.

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By cutting off a prominent financial institution from US dollar clearing, the Treasury Department aims to signal to international institutions that maintaining commerce with Iran carries a fatal corporate penalty.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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