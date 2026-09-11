BRICS Summit Delhi: New Delhi has turned into the world's biggest diplomatic address this week. As the 18th BRICS Summit is set to off at Bharat Mandapam, PM Narendra Modi is set for a marathon of high-stakes one-on-ones — starting with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, followed by the most closely watched meeting of them all: China's Xi Jinping on Saturday, his first India visit in seven years.

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With the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran-Israel conflict, and a tentative India-China thaw all playing out in the background, these aren't just courtesy calls — they're carefully timed signals to the world. Add a sit-down with UN chief António Guterres to the mix, and Modi's diplomatic calendar this weekend looks busier than most leaders' entire year. Here's a breakdown of who Modi is meeting, when, and why each conversation matters more than the summit itself.