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BRICS Summit 2026: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Masoud Pezeshkian - PM Modi's top bilateral meetings

BRICS Summit 2026: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Masoud Pezeshkian - PM Modi's top bilateral meetings

BRICS Summit Delhi 2026: With the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran-Israel conflict, and a tentative India-China thaw all playing out in the background, these aren't just courtesy calls — they're carefully timed signals to the world.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 12:12 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Masoud Pezeshkian - PM Modi's top bilateral meetingsHere's a breakdown of who Modi is meeting, when, and why each conversation matters more than the summit itself.

BRICS Summit Delhi: New Delhi has turned into the world's biggest diplomatic address this week. As the 18th BRICS Summit is set to off at Bharat Mandapam, PM Narendra Modi is set for a marathon of high-stakes one-on-ones — starting with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, followed by the most closely watched meeting of them all: China's Xi Jinping on Saturday, his first India visit in seven years.

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With the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran-Israel conflict, and a tentative India-China thaw all playing out in the background, these aren't just courtesy calls — they're carefully timed signals to the world. Add a sit-down with UN chief António Guterres to the mix, and Modi's diplomatic calendar this weekend looks busier than most leaders' entire year. Here's a breakdown of who Modi is meeting, when, and why each conversation matters more than the summit itself.

MUST READ | BRICS Summit 2026: Huawei, Alibaba, Emirates among names likely at PM Modi's business forum address

BRICS Summit from Sept 11-13: List of bilateral meetings

FRIDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2026

  • 3:30 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Bharat Mandapam
  • 6:15 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Bharat Mandapam
  • 6:45 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - Bharat Mandapam

SATURDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2026

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  • 10:00 AM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali - Hyderabad House
  • 10:30 AM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim - Hyderabad House
  • 11:00 AM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Hyderabad House
  • 11:30 AM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung - Hyderabad House
  • 11:30 AM: President’s meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • 5:45 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping - Bharat Mandapam

DON'T MISS | BRICS Summit 2026: Where the global leaders and officials are staying

SUNDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2026

  • 2:30 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - Bharat Mandapam
  • 3:00 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. - Bharat Mandapam
  • 3:30 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi - Bharat Mandapam
  • 4:10 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa - Bharat Mandapam

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 12:12 PM IST
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