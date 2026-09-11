Adani Ports' former CFO, MD settle PMC case with Sebi, pay Rs 13.65 lakh each

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Thursday said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has passed a settlement order in connection with settlement applications filed by the company's former chief financial officer (CFO) B Ravi and Managing Director Karan Adani.
"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Sebi Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has passed a Settlement Order in respect of the settlement applications filed by Mr. B. Ravi (former Chief Financial Officer) and Mr. Karan Adani (Managing Director) of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (the Company) under the Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018," Adani Ports said in an exchange filing.