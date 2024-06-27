96-year-old BJP leader LK Advani hospitalised in Delhi AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 96, has been hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He is currently under the care of doctors in the geriatric department at AIIMS, India Today quoted sources as saying.

Three months after being honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, the former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani was hospitalised. President Droupadi Murmu presented Advani with the award at his residence in Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and LK Advani's family members.

LK Advani was India's deputy prime minister from June 2002 to May 2004 and the Union Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. He also served as BJP president multiple times: from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005.

Story to be updated soon.