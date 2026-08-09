99.95% punctuality record: How Delhi Metro beat New York & Paris subways at the reliability game

Typically, rapid expansion dilutes operational performance as maintenance demands multiply. The Delhi Metro has defied this curve over its 23-year run. When services launched on December 25, 2002, the network covered a modest 8.4-km stretch between Shahdara and Tis Hazari with just six stations. Today, it spans 416.5 km across 12 lines and 303 stations, supported by 31 interchange points.

Ridership has scaled at an equally dramatic pace. Daily journeys grew from 82,000 in its inaugural year to an average of 6.41 crore passenger journeys today. On August 8, 2025, the system set a single-day record by registering over 81 lakh passenger journeys.

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To handle the surge, train headway on the busiest corridors dropped from 7 minutes in the early years to just 2 minutes 18 seconds today.

Punctuality has remained built into the system's blueprint from the start. DMRC logged a 98.27% punctuality rate in 2003, pushing it to 99.64% by 2005. That early jump placed it in an elite group of global metros reaching 99% punctuality within two years of launch. Since then, it has consistently maintained a 99.9% benchmark year after year.

Behind those numbers lies hardware reliability. DMRC maintains a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 2.72 million car-kilometers — a key international indicator tracking average distance traveled before experiencing a service-affecting fault.

Under international benchmarking by the Community of Metros (COMET), which evaluates 45 major global systems, Delhi Metro consistently ranks among the top five most reliable metro networks using a two-minute delay criterion.

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Automation has been central to managing this scale. DMRC currently operates India's largest driverless metro network, with roughly 29% of its tracks running under Unattended Train Operation (UTO).

Its Line-7 — stretching 71.55 km with 45 stations — holds the record as the world's longest driverless metro line and ranks among the longest circular metro lines globally. By offering interchanges across nearly every route except a small segment of the Gray Line, Line-7 has reduced congestion at central hubs, shortened overall travel times, and created alternative routing options during unexpected service disruptions.