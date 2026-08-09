'More symbolic than substantive': Husain Haqqani plays down Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact

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"The Saudi-Turkiye-Pakistan Mutual Defence Agreement is more symbolic than substantive. A shared enemy is the first element of a mutual defence agreement, and that is absent here," Haqqani said.

In another post, he described the Mecca Declaration as "more a defence cooperation agreement than a military pact".

"It might enhance intelligence sharing & joint munitions production. It will not be the ‘Muslim NATO’ some people are talking about," he said.

The Saudi-Turkiye-Pakistan Mutual Defence Agreement is more symbolic than substantive. A shared enemy is the first element of a mutual defence agreement and that is absent here. pic.twitter.com/M86wUlAtv8 — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) August 9, 2026

‘NO COMMON ENEMY’

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Haqqani said the three countries have different adversaries, making a formal joint defence arrangement difficult.

"Joint defense is generally against a common enemy. If there is no common enemy, then defensive cooperation may exist, but not joint defense," he said. "The enemies of Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are different."

He said the agreement could still lead to greater cooperation in resources and the construction of defensive equipment. "But a Muslim NATO will not be formed," he added.

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WHAT THE PACT SAYS

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the joint defence agreement in Mecca on Friday.

The agreement comes as the three US allies face heightened regional tensions and Iranian missile attacks on Gulf oil exporters.

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The "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression. It states that an armed attack against any of the three countries would be regarded as an attack against all three.

However, the joint statement did not specify the commitments each country had accepted. It also remained unclear how far the agreement would bind them to particular military action in each other's defence.

INDIA RAISES CONCERNS

Former Indian ambassador Kanwal Sibal had earlier described the pact as a negative development for Indian interests.

"On the face of it, a very negative development for Indian interests. There is no ambiguity in the text. An attack against any of the three countries will be considered aggression against all," Sibal said.

He questioned what the provision could mean in the event of a conflict between India and Pakistan.

"Does this mean that if, in response to a major terrorist attack by Pakistan, India responds. Will this be considered an attack against Saudi Arabia and Turkey?" he asked.

On the face of it a very negative development for Indian interests.



There is no ambiguity in the text. An attack against any of the three countries will be considered aggression against all.



Does not say the countries will consult each other in such a case. The language is… https://t.co/HoTdtl5OW5 Advertisement August 7, 2026

Sibal said India would need to explore closer ties with the UAE, Israel, Greece, Cyprus and Afghanistan. He also said New Delhi should consult Iran.

Sibal said the pact was a fallout of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliation against US bases in the region and threats to Gulf energy and water infrastructure. "If the US couldn't protect the Gulf countries, Turkey and Pakistan cannot," he said.

The former ambassador argued that the three countries could instead expose themselves to Iranian retaliation by aligning against Tehran.

"This defence pact is not a real deterrence against Iran. If Iran was not deterred by US power, including its nuclear arsenal, it won’t be intimidated by this Sunni defence pact," he said.

Sibal also said India had reason to be concerned about the pact's provision for enhancing defence cooperation among the three countries. "Turkey is already arming Pakistan. Saudi Arabia can provide Pakistan financial resources," he said.

Sibal said Saudi Arabia should clarify that the pact was not directed against India. "We have friendly ties with Saudi Arabia. We are not threatening Turkey."