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India adds 2.6 AI jobs for every role lost, but a widening skills gap threatens freshers: Report

India adds 2.6 AI jobs for every role lost, but a widening skills gap threatens freshers: Report

As automated tools take over routine tasks, businesses are shifting away from mass hiring and POST-onboarding training, prioritising candidates who already possess specialised AI expertise.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 4:34 PM IST
India adds 2.6 AI jobs for every role lost, but a widening skills gap threatens freshers: ReportThe findings place India as the single largest contributor to both AI-driven hiring and job displacements in the Asia region. 

Artificial intelligence is reshaping India’s workforce faster than expected, but the headline numbers hide a friction point underneath. Instead of triggering mass unemployment, AI is currently generating substantially more employment opportunities in India than it eliminates — though the workers losing their jobs are rarely the ones getting hired.

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According to a report by Nomura, accessed by Bloomberg News, India recorded 83,100 AI-related hires against 31,921 layoffs and attrition directly linked to the technology. That translates to roughly 2.6 AI-related hires for every job lost or impacted.

Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Si Ying Toh analyzed 69 employment-related cases across Asia between 2022 and August 2026. Their findings place India as the single largest contributor to both AI-driven hiring and job displacements in the region.

The economists describe India as “ground zero” for understanding AI's impact on employment.

That status stems from India's vast workforce and its heavy reliance on technology services and business-process outsourcing (BPO). For decades, India’s global competitive edge rested on its massive pool of educated workers managing software testing, data processing, and customer support. Today, AI is rewriting that economic model.

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Nomura’s findings reveal that automated chatbots are replacing customer support teams, while IT services firms are simultaneously recruiting engineering graduates specifically to meet growing AI demands.

However, the report highlights a critical disconnect: a displaced customer-support representative cannot seamlessly step into an AI engineering role. The new positions demand specialised degrees, advanced technical skill sets, and years of experience.

This shift threatens to disrupt the traditional entry-level ladder for Indian graduates, where basic roles historically served as training grounds to learn company operations before moving up into higher-paying positions.

As automated tools take over routine tasks, businesses are shifting away from mass hiring and POST-onboarding training, prioritising candidates who already possess specialised AI expertise. Nomura warns this is creating a two-tier labor market — one where demand skyrockets for experienced professionals while shrinking for entry-level workers.

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The trend reflects a broader regional dynamic across Asia, where Nomura tracked 1,30,758 AI-related hires compared with 60,654 job losses. Over 90% of those hires occurred in the technology sector, while financial services absorbed roughly 60% of the cuts, with countries like India, China, and the Philippines seeing the highest exposure due to their large BPO hubs.

While Nomura notes its data represents reported corporate cases rather than an exhaustive census of the entire labor market, the underlying trajectory is clear. For India, AI is not simply erasing jobs — it is altering the skills required to stay employed at a speed that risks leaving entry-level workers behind.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 9, 2026 4:34 PM IST
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