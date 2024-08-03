'A Communist-Congress made disaster': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya blames state inaction for Wayanad as toll nears 400

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has called the disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, "man-made," laying the blame on the Communist and Congress governments.

"What has happened in Wayanad is not a natural disaster," Surya said, echoing the sentiments of experts like Madhav Gadgil. "Starting from 2000 to now, this year in January, multiple panel reports, government organizations, scientific organizations, IIT Delhi kept warning the state government against the rampant illegal commercialisation, mining, and quarrying activities that are happening in the eco-sensitive zones in the western ghats. The Congress party rejected all of these things, did not take any action, nor has the UDF or LDF Government that was in power in Kerala all these years taken any action," he said, calling it a "Communist-Congress made disaster".

He pointed to rampant illegal commercial activities, mining, and quarrying in the Western Ghats as key factors ignored by successive governments despite repeated warnings.

The death toll in Wayanad's landslides has reached 358, with rescuers working tirelessly to find survivors. The Kerala government has requested deep search radars from the Centre, which have been deployed along with specialized search and rescue teams.

Over 200 people remain missing as rescue operations, involving over 1,300 personnel from the Indian Army, Kerala Police, and emergency services, continue. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is also a lieutenant colonel, is expected to visit Wayanad to oversee the rescue efforts.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "What has happened in Wayanad is not a natural disaster. It is a man-made disaster, I have been repeating this. Not just me, experts in ecology in western ghat ecosystem - like Madhav Gadgil - have been repeatedly saying… pic.twitter.com/ddvyUCDg1X — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2024

The Kerala government has issued guidelines for the identification and burial of remains, emphasizing the collection of DNA and dental samples. Police are making all efforts to identify the bodies, and unidentified remains are being handled by the district administration.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, visiting Wayanad, has promised to raise the issue with the Kerala government and the Centre, and pledged to build over 100 houses for affected families.

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued a draft notification to declare parts of the Western Ghats, including areas in Wayanad, as Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA), inviting suggestions and objections.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Wayanad, predicting downpours until August 6, potentially complicating ongoing rescue operations.

