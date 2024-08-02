'It is clear that Home Minister misled the house...': Congress' Jairam Ramesh files privilege motion against Amit Shah over Wayanad landslide claims

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday filed a privilege complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments about the landslides in Wayanad, Kerala.

The privilege notice objects to Amit Shah's claim that early warnings about landslides in Wayanad were given to the Kerala government, which allegedly did not act on them. Jairam Ramesh refuted this claim in the notice.

"It is clear that the Union Home Minister misled the Rajya Sabha by his emphatic statements on early warnings issued by the Union government which have been proven to be false. It is well established that misleading the House by a Minister or a Member constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House," the privilege notice read.

This comes after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi promised that the Congress party would build over 100 houses for the landslide survivors in Wayanad.

“Our immediate focus is on rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. The Congress family is committed to building over 100 houses here. We are dedicated to ensuring that all possible assistance is provided to our brothers and sisters in this time of need,” the former Wayanad MP assured.

During a Rajya Sabha address on Wednesday, July 31, the Home Minister claimed that the Kerala government received an early warning about landslides on July 23.

"I want to clarify that on July 23, the Centre gave an early warning to the Kerala government, seven days before the incident, and then on July 24 and 25, we had warned them again. On July 26, a warning was given that there was a chance of heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm, and there were chances of landslides," he had said.

Over 300 people have died in multiple landslides in Wayanad, and the search continues for survivors trapped in collapsed buildings and under debris.

More than 200 people were injured, and rescue efforts are being hampered by various challenges, including destroyed roads and bridges and a lack of heavy equipment.

These conditions make it difficult for emergency personnel to clear the mud and uprooted trees that have fallen on houses and buildings.