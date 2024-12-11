'A legal genocide of men...': In his last note, Bengaluru techie seeks Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s help

A meticulously planned and haunting final act by 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sparked outrage across India. Before taking his own life on Monday, Subhash posted a scathing message on X (formerly Twitter), alleging “a legal genocide of men is happening in India.” He tagged US President-elect Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk, pleading with them to “save millions of lives from woke ideologies, abortion, DEI, and restore freedom of speech in India.”

Related Articles

Subhash’s last post included a link to a 90-minute video where he detailed years of alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family. “I will be dead when you read this,” he said. Subhash also left behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife of filing nine false cases against him in Uttar Pradesh, ranging from dowry harassment to murder.

Police said Subhash, who worked as a deputy general manager in Bengaluru, emailed his suicide note to several individuals and shared it in a WhatsApp group linked to an NGO he was part of. A placard reading “Justice is due” was found in his apartment, alongside the note.

In his video, Subhash revealed that one case filed in 2022 accused him, his parents, and his brother of murder and unnatural sex. However, his wife later withdrew the case during cross-examination, admitting the claims were baseless. Subhash stated that her father’s death, which she had attributed to him, was actually due to chronic illnesses, including diabetes.

A dead man is requesting @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump to save millions of life from Woke Ideologies, Abortion, DEI and restore freedom of speech in India.(more) https://t.co/lCEvAoheu4 — Atul Subhash (@AtulSubhas19131) December 8, 2024

Subhash’s note included chilling final requests. He demanded that all hearings in his case be conducted live and that his suicide note and videos be treated as evidence. He requested custody of his son for his parents and insisted that his wife and her family stay away from his body and his child.

The techie’s allegations have reignited debates about false legal cases and the mental toll on men. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Subhash’s wife and her relatives. His tragic death has also fueled the #MenToo movement, with activists calling for reforms in dowry laws and greater protections for men facing legal and emotional harassment.

This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, please call a helpline: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830.