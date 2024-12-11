Atul Subhash suicide case: FIR filed against deceased techie's wife, 3 others

The Marathahalli police on Wednesday has registered an FIR against 4 people in connection with Bengaluru-based AI engineer Atul Subhash's suicide case. The police acted on the complaint filed by Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar against the 4 people including the deceased techie's wife Nikita Singhania.

The 4 people named in the FIR are Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), news agency ANI reported.

While section 108 of the BNS deals with abetment of suicide, section 3(5) focuses on when multiple people work together to commit a crime with common intention.

In his complaint, Bikas alleged that the wife and her family "fabricated false cases" and demanded a settlement of ₹3 crore for these cases. He said that it is not always possible for people working in Bengaluru to commute to Uttar Pradesh.

"My brother gave his life while he was fighting against the system," he said.

On Monday, Atul Subhash was found hanging in his Bengaluru home. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and an almost 90-minute video accusing estranged wife and family of harassment.

Starting his note with "Justice is Due", Subhash alleged legal harassment by his wife, her mother, brother and uncle. He said that the drastic decision to end his life was triggered by marital discord and ongoing litigation.

Some of the allegations that his wife's family levelled against him were accusations of murder and unnatural sexual behaviour. They also demanded a maintenance of ₹2 lakh per month from him.

During a court hearing, as mentioned in Subhash's suicide note, his wife allegedly taunted him in front of the family court judge, saying "Why don't you die by suicide too?".

In a now-viral video, he alleged that his wife will keep his child alienated and file more cases to harass him, his parents and his brother using the money he paid as maintenance.

"Instead of using it for our child's welfare, she is weaponising it against us." He further said: "I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going."

Moreover, the Ministry of Law and Justice said that it is committed to handling cases in the family courts with "care and sensitivity" amid public outrage over the techie's suicide.

It also mentioned that the main focus of family courts is to ensure timely and impartial solutions, while also promoting reconciliation to help restore relationships within families.

This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, please call a helpline: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830.