AAP asks Rajya Sabha secretariat to remove Raghav Chadha as party’s deputy leader

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has requested the Rajya Sabha secretariat to remove Raghav Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the House, according to sources on Thursday. Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP representing Punjab, is expected to be replaced by Ashok Mittal, another Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, as the new deputy leader.

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PTI sources indicated that the party's letter also asked that Chadha should not be allotted any speaking time in the Rajya Sabha from AAP's quota.

The AAP currently holds 10 seats in the Rajya Sabha, with seven members from Punjab and three from Delhi.

The move comes amid internal party decisions concerning leadership roles within the Rajya Sabha contingent of AAP. Details regarding the reasons for the change or any further official statements from the party have not been disclosed.

The appointment of Ashok Mittal as deputy leader is likely to be formalised following the secretariat's approval.