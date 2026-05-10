Mother's day pick: Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia has shared Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (Motherson) as his Mother's Day stock trading idea for up to 17 per cent upside in the coming weeks. To recall, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, which is falling on May 10 this year.

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Motherson is settled at Rs 131.50 on Friday, rising nearly a per cent, showing strength as the technical structure remains bullish on the weekly time frame. The stock is forming a strong Bullish Engulfing weekly candle near the crucial 20 Week EMA support zone and is moving higher, indicating renewed buying interest and potential continuation of the uptrend, said Choice Broking.

Rising EMAs and steady accumulation near upward sloping support levels further reinforce the positive structure. The stock continues to trade above key EMA levels, reflecting sustained bullish momentum and strength in trend continuation. Strong support is placed around Rs 118, aligned with the 20-week EMA support zone, which is likely to act as a key demand area, it noted.

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"A decisive breach below this support zone may indicate further decline and weakening of the ongoing bullish structure. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI near 61 showing a rebound from the midpoint and trending higher, signalling improving momentum," said Choice's Bagadia.

Bagadia has suggest that the long positions can be considered at current levels and on dips towards Rs 129 for upside targets of Rs 145–152, while maintaining strict risk management. He has suggested a stop loss at Rs 118 on a closing basis. To recall, Motherson is yet to announce its quarterly earnings.

"A meeting of board of directors of Samvardhana Motherson International is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve audited standalone financial results and audited consolidated financial results the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 and to recommend final dividend, if any," said the company in an exchange filing.

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In a separate exchange filing, the company said that the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced its support for Samvardhana Motherson International's manufacturing hub in Abu Dhabi, which further strengthens the emirate’s position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and automotive supply chains.



Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 results preview

Elara Capital expects Motherson's revenue to come in at Rs 2,990 crore, up 19 per cent YoY and 3.4 per cent QoQ. It pencils Ebitda to stand at Rs 260 crore, down 3.1 per cent YoY and flat sequentially. Net profit is seen at Rs 150 crore, down 10.2 per cent YoY and marginally lower sequentially.

"Despite demand normalising, we see enough revenue synergy tailwinds from recent acquisitions to keep Motherson' equity story exciting in the near term, while diversification in electronics manufacturing is a medium-term catalyst. We see Motherson's business model being relatively immune to powertrain mix changes," said BNP Paribas.

BNP Paribas expect a higher share of premiumisation, increasing content per vehicle and synergy benefits from recent acquisitions to improve the growth prospects for the company. The diversification of products and clients, improved production and normalising supply chains should drive EBITDA margin expansion, it added.

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Execution of a healthy order book, integration benefits from recent acquisitions, currency translation gains, and pass-through of copper inflation should help offset demand weakness in end markets, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "We expect Q4 revenue growth of 12 per cent YoY."

It expects margins to gradually improve QoQ on the back of its cost-cutting initiatives and seasonally strong demand. "Given strong revenue growth and margin expansion, we expect SAMIL to post 30 per cent growth YoY in PAT in Q4, Motilal Oswal adds.



Samvardhana Motherson International target price

BNP Paribas has an 'outperform' rating on Motherson with a target price of Rs 135. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 138. However, Elara Capital has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 107.