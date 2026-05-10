Dividend alert! Rs 130 per share by Bajaj Group company in Q4 results — Do you own?

Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share after announcing its fourth-quarter (Q4 FY26) financial results. The payout includes a special dividend of Rs 50 per share to mark 100 years of the Bajaj Group.

"In line with the Company's Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 130 (1300 per cent) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited on or before, 5 August 2026. This includes a special payout of Rs. 50 (500 per cent), in celebration of 100 years of the Bajaj Group," the company stated.

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Record date

The company has fixed June 30, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

"The 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 31 July 2026. Further details will be provided in due course," Bajaj Holdings added.

Q4 performance

Bajaj Holdings reported a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,575 crore for the March 2026 quarter, compared with Rs 1,726 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, revenue declined 58 per cent YoY to Rs 61 crore from Rs 145 crore in the previous financial year.

The company also approved the re-appointment of Arindam Bhattacharya as a non-executive independent director for a second consecutive term of five years with effect from September 17, 2026. The appointment is subject to shareholders’ approval through a special resolution at the upcoming AGM.

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Stock performance

Shares of Bajaj Holdings And Investment settled 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 10,622.95 on Friday. The stock has gained 6.26 per cent over the past one month, though it is still down 12.31 per cent on a one-year basis.