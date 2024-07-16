'AAP has no base in Haryana': Deepender Hooda says Congress to contest all 90 assembly seats

Deepender Hooda, Congress MP and son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is not very optimistic about the party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for assembly elections in Haryana. He said the AAP does not have public support in Haryana and that the Congress will contest all 90 seats.

"The Aam Aadmi Party does not have any significant support base in Haryana," Deepender Hooda said in an interview with The Lallantop. The Congress and AAP were in alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, and the latter contested from Kurukshetra but lost to the BJP.

"They have made efforts...and at one point, when the Aam Aadmi Party won the elections in Punjab, there was some inclination towards the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana as well. However, soon after that, Congress made some key decisions. Responsibility was given to (state president) Uday Bhan Ji, which created a favorable atmosphere for the Congress Party. Those who had left the party came back, and they all rejoined the Congress Party," he said.

On alliance with the AAP, the Congress MP from Rohtak said the decision to give the Kurukshetra seat to the Aam Aadmi Party was made at the national level because the AAP was giving the Chandigarh seat and 3 Delhi seats to Congress.

"So, this was a national-level alliance decision that we fully respected and supported. We fully helped the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate. However, in the assembly, we do not have any alliance. This was a national-level alliance for the general elections."

"In the assembly elections, I believe that in all 90 assembly constituencies, the Haryana Congress is strong. We are going to contest the elections on our own strength, that is my belief. The INDIA alliance remains intact at the national level. I am not very optimistic about any alliance at the state level," Hooda said.

Haryana will go to the polls later this year. After winning 5 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is confident of returning to power in the state after 10 years.

Earlier in the day, Bhupendra Singh Hooda targeted the BJP government, calling it a "non-performing government". He said a manifesto will be prepared according to the aspirations of the public. "The public of Haryana will form the government of Congress in the upcoming elections."