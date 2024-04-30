AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Raghav Chadha: 'Had major eye surgery in UK, condition was serious'

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK, while adding that his condition was serious. Bharadwaj also claimed that there was a possibility of blindness.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further mentioned that as soon as Chadha's condition gets better, he will come back to India and join the party for campaigning. Since March this year, Raghav Chadha has been in London for a virectomy, a type of eye surgery to prevent retinal detachment.

"Raghav Chadha has undergone major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agency PTI.

Despite being away from India, Chadha has actively shared messages from opposition leaders on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and also shared posts and videos featuring Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on social media. Through his posts, he has also highlighted the work that AAP has done for the people of Delhi.

His absence from India's political scene in a particularly challenging time for AAP has raised eyebrows. The BJP recently questioned his presence in London and the meeting with British Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill. Gill is known for advocating the cause of Khalistan as well as posting anti-India, anti-Modi and anti-Hindu content on her social media accounts.

BJP social media head Amit Malviya said that the UK MP not only supported Khalistani separatism but also mobilised funds for Khalistanis and funded violent protests outside India House.

"...What is AAP MP Raghav Chadha doing with British Labour MP Preet K Gill, who openly advocates K separatism, mobilises funds for Ks in UK, funds violent protests outside India House in London, constantly posts anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Hindu stuff on her social media accounts?what is AAP MP Raghav Chadha doing with British Labour MP Preet K Gill, who openly advocates K separatism, mobilises funds for Ks in UK, funds violent protests outside India House in London, constantly posts anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Hindu stuff on her social media accounts?" said Malviya in a post on X.

Besides this, Chadha was also spotted with wife and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra at the London India Forum 2024 organised by the London School of Economics (LSE) on March 9. Raghav Chadha also visited the Palace of Westminster along with Chopra to attend the Prime Minister's Question Session at the House of Commons.