AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi found dead, family claims 'he shot himself accidentally on head'

Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, the 58-year-old MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party representing the Ludhiana West constituency, was pronounced dead late Friday night following a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as authorities await an autopsy report to determine whether it was a suicide or an accidental shooting.

Family members rushed Bassi to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital at midnight, but he was declared dead upon arrival. The tragic news was confirmed by district AAP president Sharanpal Singh Makkar and Ludhiana's police commissioner, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who arrived at the hospital shortly after receiving reports of the incident.

Earlier on Friday, Bassi had participated in a cleanliness drive alongside Punjab's Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and MP Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal. He was also involved in local community issues, having expressed frustration over delays in a pipeline project he had previously laid the foundation stone for in 2022.

In a recent visit to Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir, Bassi assured devotees that he would take action against a gang responsible for the theft of silver from the temple just two days prior.

Gurpreet Gogi Bassi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022, achieving a significant victory over two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the assembly elections. His wife, Sukhchain Kaur Gogi, also contested in the recent Municipal Corporation elections but was defeated by Congress candidate Inderjit Singh Indi.

