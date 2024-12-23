'Cannot sign files, go to office': Sheila Dikshit's son attacks Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP chief didn't fulfill promises

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's son and senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Dikshit said that Kejriwal is unfit for the Chief Ministerial post, citing the bail conditions set out by the Supreme Court for his release from prison in the excise policy case. He said that the AAP can make anyone the face for the top post.

The senior Congress leader said that when people go out to vote, they should know that they are going to elect an MLA and not the future Delhi CM who will have the power to approve decisions.

"I want to tell people that given the conditions on which Kejriwal has been given bail, he cannot sign files or go to the office. So, when he came out he had to appoint someone as CM and therefore Atishi was given the position. If at all Kejriwal wins, which is not going to happen, he will only be an MLA," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

In September this year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. While granting bail to him, the top court made it clear that he will not visit the CM's office and the Delhi secretariat.

The top court also barred him from signing files unless necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the L-G. Due to this, Atishi had to be appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Dikshit added that in his campaign in New Delhi, he will question Kejriwal's performance as CM and MLA, alleging that Kejriwal failed to deliver on his promises. The Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit against Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

When asked whether his mother's legacy as the Delhi CM would play a key role in his campaign, Dikshit said that her work will definitely be highlighted.

"Undoubtedly, what my mother did as CM of Delhi will be highlighted and that is also the Congress party's journey and we will be reminding the people about all the work that was done during her tenure."

For him, this election is more than a political contest. This assembly election, for Sandeep Dikshit, is a chance to reclaim his family's legacy and settle old scores.