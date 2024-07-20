'Aatmanirbharta, but not at nation's expense': Indian Air Force Vice Chief AP Singh

At a seminar on Friday, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), emphasised that the need for "atmanirbharta" or self-reliance in India’s defense manufacturing sector should not compromise the country’s security.

Singh stressed the essential role of the domestic industry in achieving self-reliance, ensuring that the military can maintain its preparedness without relying on foreign sources for critical weapons and systems.

Addressing the urgency of the situation, Singh noted that the pace at which India’s adversaries are enhancing their military capabilities may necessitate shifts from strict self-reliance in order to bolster essential defence capabilities.

“Atmanirbharta is what we are riding. But this self-reliance cannot come at the expense of our nation’s defense,” he asserted.

He highlighted that cooperation among key stakeholders—including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and private industries—is vital for realising the self-reliance objectives without deviating from the path of national security. Singh warned that failure to procure the necessary systems and weaponry could force the military to reconsider its self-reliance stance.

In recent years, India has initiated a series of measures to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing. These initiatives include phased import bans, the establishment of a dedicated budget for locally produced military hardware, and the increase of foreign direct investment (FDI) limits from 49% to 74%.

“The rate at which our adversaries are building their numbers and incorporating new technologies is continuously widening the capability gap,” Singh stated. He urged DRDO, DPSUs, and the private sector to prioritize innovative technologies and develop creative solutions to enhance both capacity and capability.

Referencing ongoing global conflicts, Singh noted that self-reliance should not merely be a popular concept but rather a pressing national strategy. “Atmanirbhar Bharat should not just be a buzzword; it should be our overarching concern,” he added.

Former IAF director general Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd) supported Singh's remarks, emphasising the importance of maintaining military strength. “Self-reliance cannot come at the cost of reduced military capability. If the development of our military platforms is lagging, we will have to find interim solutions, even if it means relying on imports,” Chopra said.