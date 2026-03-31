Above-normal heatwave days: IMD warns of hotter summer for parts of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of an above-normal number of heatwave days across several parts of the country during the April to June hot weather season, with elevated risks to public health and essential services.

Must Read: IMD warns of heavy rain, storms across states till April 3; Check full forecast

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In its seasonal outlook released on Tuesday, the weather office said heatwave conditions are likely to be more frequent over parts of east, central, and northwest India, as well as the southeast peninsula, during the three-month period.

During April alone, above-normal heatwave days are expected across many coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, along with isolated areas in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The broader temperature outlook suggests a mixed pattern. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal in many parts of the country. However, above-normal daytime temperatures are expected across most parts of east and northeast India, along with eastern parts of central India and adjoining peninsular regions.

Minimum temperatures are projected to remain above normal across most regions, except parts of Maharashtra and Telangana, where they are expected to be normal to below normal.

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The IMD said the increased likelihood of heatwave conditions could place pressure on public health systems, water resources, and power demand, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Authorities have been advised to prepare for the season by ensuring operational cooling shelters, adequate drinking water supply, and strengthened health surveillance systems.

The IMD said it will continue to provide weekly and extended range forecasts, along with impact-based warnings, to help state and district administrations plan responses.

Separately, the department said rainfall across the country in April is likely to be above normal, exceeding 112 per cent of the long-period average of 39.2 mm. Most parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is likely.

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The outlook points to a season marked by regional contrasts, with rising heatwave risks in some areas alongside higher-than-average rainfall in others.