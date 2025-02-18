'AC, TV, tables, chairs, fans stolen': Newly-elected Patparganj MLA Ravinder Negi's big allegation against Manish Sisodia

Ravinder Negi, the newly elected MLA from Delhi's Patparganj, on Monday accused former MLA and deputy CM Manish Sisodia of stealing amenities such as AC, TV, tables, chairs and fan from the MLA office. He said that he will send Sisodia a legal notice regarding the same.

"Former Patparganj MLA from Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia had shown his true face even before the elections. Items like AC, TV, tables, chairs and fan were stolen from Vidhan Sabha camp office. His corruption has not crossed all limits even now," Negi said in a video posted on his social media handle.

Related Articles

Ravinder Negi further went onto call Sisodia an "expert in the politics of hiding his reality and theft", while adding the BJP will expose such corrupt people.

He further accused Sisodia and his team of making stuff disappear from the office. "The office is completely empty. These people are thieves, they do not have the shame to know where the other MLA will sit."

आम आदमी पार्टी से पटपड़गंज के पूर्व विधायक @msisodia ने चुनाव से पहले ही अपना असली चेहरा दिखा दिया था। विधानसभा कैंप कार्यालय से जिसमें AC, TV, टेबल, कुर्सी और पंखे जैसे सामान चुराए गए।



इनकी भ्रष्टाचार की हदें अब भी पार नहीं हुईं। अब ये अपनी असलियत और चोरी छिपाने की राजनीति में… pic.twitter.com/pN5YGlDzSN — Ravinder Singh Negi (@ravinegi4bjp) February 17, 2025

The Patparganj MLA added the stuff that disappeared from the office was 250-300 chairs from the hall, a TV worth ₹2-3 lakh, and sound system worth ₹12 lakh. He said that not only did Sisodia and his team take away all the government property but also damaged everything and left the doors broken.

Amping up his attack against Sisodia, Ravi Negi said: "He took the bribe for liquor, lost the election, indulged in corruption and was wiped out from Delhi. He looted the goods which were the trust of the Delhi government and took them away."

Negi said that they will now have to set up all the chairs and tables, the cost of which will be recovered by the government.

In the 2025 assembly elections, Negi won from the Patparganj seat against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Avadh Ojha by a margin of 28,072 votes. During the poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen touching Negi's feet when Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva was introducing the candidates.

Sisodia, on the other hand, changed his constituency from Patparganj to Jangpura. In Jangpura, BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeated Sisodia in an extremely tight contest by a margin of 675 votes.