'Stop all your day dreaming...': Sukesh Chandrashekhar 'congratulates' Arvind Kejriwal on his Delhi election defeat

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal as well as senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain for losing from their respective seats. Chandrashekhar said that he challenged Kejriwal 6-8 months ago that he would lose his own seat and the AAP would be out of power.

"Kejriwal ji today that is exactly what has happened. You have been kicked out, all your arrogance is flushed out into the toilet along with you. All your jumlas, have been exposed and upheld, people of Delhi have literally kicked you and your world's most corrupt party," the letter read.

Chandrashekhar also advised Kejriwal and his associates to "take a political sanyas" because they will be wiped out of Punjab as well. He further asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to stop day dreaming of wanting to become the Prime Minister of India.

"Anyways, Kejriwal ji, stop all your day dreaming of wanting to be PM, get back to reality as you have been kicked out for good, so you and your associates now pack your bags and retire for good as anyways soon you will be back in jail, as all your corruption will be in open now and I will continue exposing you and all your corruption.

Read Sukesh Chandrashekhar's full letter here

Sukesh's letter to Kejriwal from jail (Source: X)

In his letter, Chandrashekhar also made a huge allegation against Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

"Kejriwal Ji, what was shocking to me is in the midst of all the ongoing investigation, you and Satyendar ji themselves and brazenly again threatened me and tried to extract 100 crores from me during the elections, unbelievable."

Moreover, Chandrashekhar advised Kejriwal to have some shame and "quit politics for good" since his corrupt deeds will be proven in court of law and all those close to him will desert him in the days to come.

In the recently conducted Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal lost from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes.

The BJP staged a resounding comeback in the Delhi polls as the saffron party won 48 of the total 70 assembly seats. The AAP, on the other hand, was reduced from 62 assembly seats in 2020 to 22 seats in 2025.