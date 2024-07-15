'Accused on the run...': Pune Rural SP on FIR against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh on Monday gave a big update on the FIR filed against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents. SP Deshmukh said that the accused are on the run and are not reachable as their phones are switched off.

He added that police officials have also tried to reach their residence but they are unavailable. The Pune Police filed an FIR against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents for allegedly threatening a local farmer in Pune's Mulshi taluka.

"The accused are on the run, we are trying to contact them but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We have also tried to reach their residence but they are not available," Deshmukh told newswire ANI.

He further said that several teams of the Pune Police, including officials from local crime branch and local police stations, are searching for them in Pune and nearby places where they have some farmhouses and other residences. "If found, we will question them and take action accordingly," he added.

The FIR was filed days after a video featuring Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar went viral on social media. In this video, Manorama can be seen allegedly threatening farmers with a pistol.

She can be heard saying that 'Saat-Baara-Utara,' a document maintained by the revenue department of the state of tax collection, was also in her name. Another person, presumably a farmer, says that the matter was in court.

To this, Manorama replies: "You may be the real owner... but this place is also in my name... So what if the matter is in court? I will see how you take everything. I am not afraid of anyone."

"But madam, the court's decision has not come yet. I am still the real owner of this place," the person says. The FIR was filed against Manorama Khedkar under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and charges have also been framed under the Arms Act.

The FIR has also been filed against Dilip Khedkar and 5 others. Puja Khedkar grabbed national headlines for alleged misuse of power, which resulted in her transfer from Pune to Washim. She also demanded a separate cabin, official residence, and support staff even before taking charge as the Assistant Collector in Pune.