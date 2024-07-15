2023-batch trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar used OBC quota for MBBS admission as well: Sources

Puja Khedkar, the probationary IAS officer who came into scrutiny after allegations of misuse of power, had secured admission for MBBS using the OBC non-creamy layer quota. Khedkar took admission for MBBS at Pune's Kashibai Navale Medical College in 2007 under the OBC Nomadic Tribe-3 category, reserved for the Vanjari community to which she belongs.

Her father Dilip Khedkar was an IAS officer in the Maharashtra government when she got admission under the OBC non-creamy layer category for the 2011-12 MBBS batch, India Today TV reported citing sources.

Puja Khedkar marksheet

She got admission to the private college after scoring 146/200 in the entrance examination. Since the score was higher than what she scored in the Common Entrance Test (CET), her CET marks were not taken into consideration. As per her college records accessed by India Today, Puja Khedkar scored 83 per cent in Class 10 and 74 per cent in Class 12.

Puja Khedkar saga

The 2023-batch IAS officer was transferred from Pune to Washim after allegations of misuse of power. Khedkar demanded a separate cabin, official residence, vehicle, and support staff even before taking charge as the Assistant Collector in Pune, as per the report by the Pune District Collector to the Chief Secretary.

Furthermore, she allegedly pressured Collectorate officials to ensure that the facilities demanded have been provided before her joining date, something which is not normally provided to a probationary officer. Amid the fiasco, her OBC status and claims of disability also came into question as documents proved that her family's wealth was around Rs 60 crore.

She also claimed visual impairment for the UPSC recruitment. She, however, allegedly skipped mandated medical tests from AIIMS multiple times and an MRI report from a private facility was accepted.

Puja Khedkar came into the news for use of red and blue beacon lights on her private Audi, along with a 'Maharashtra government' signage. She has also been accused of interfering in police matters by pressurising a DCP-rank officer to release an individual arrested in a theft case. After the massive row over her induction into the services, the Centre formed a single-member committee to look into the allegations against her.