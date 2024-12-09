‘Advocate a peaceful and inclusive...’: India calls for stability in Syria after Bashar al-Assad's departure

A day after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria, India on December 9 called for a peaceful and inclusive political process led by Syrians themselves to restore stability in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely monitoring the situation in Syria, stressing that all parties should cooperate to preserve the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Arab Republic.

Related Articles

Syria’s government collapsed on December 8 after rebels took control of the capital, Damascus. Assad fled to an unknown location, thus bringing an end to his family's 50-year reign.

“We are closely following the situation in Syria in light of the developments. We are underlining the importance for all parties to work for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the MEA in said a statement.

“We advocate for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process that respects the interests and aspirations of all segments of Syrian society,” the statement continued.

The MEA further said that it is in contact with the Indian community in Syria through its embassy in Damascus to keep them safe and secure.

Within hours of the rebels taking power, New Delhi confirmed through official sources that all Indian nationals in Syria are safe. Several other countries also welcomed the downfall of the Assad regime, which had been in civil conflict for nearly 14 years.

“After 14 years of conflict, the Syrian people finally have a reason for hope,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He further said, “The refusal of the Assad regime to enter into a credible political process since 2011 and its reliance on the brutal support of Russia and Iran led inevitably to its collapse.”

Blinken showed robust support towards a peaceful transition led by Syrians into an accountable government. He said the Syrian people deserved to demand that their country preserved state institutions, key services would return, and vulnerable communities could stay safe in the time leading up to that change.

The French foreign ministry celebrated the fall of the regime as well. According to their view, now is the time for unity.

“France calls for weapons to fall silent, for the democratic institutions to be preserved, for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria to be respected,” it said.

France also pitched for a peaceful political transition, one that respects the diversity of the Syrian people and protects civilians and all minorities, in accordance with international law.

“It calls on all Syrians to unite, to reconcile, and to reject all forms of extremism,” the French foreign ministry said.