Bashar al-Assad's brutal rule and devastating civil war: A look at the family that reigned over Syria for 50 years

Bashar al-Assad is notorious for his merciless regime over Syria, which has been completely ravaged by civil war since 2011. This catastrophic conflict not only destroyed the country but also gave birth to extremist groups such as ISIS, resulting in a global proxy war and refugee crisis that displaced millions of people.

Assad, known as an iron-fisted leader, is the second generation of an autocratic family dynasty that ruled for more than five decades. His sudden disappearance amid a swift rebel offensive signals a dramatic shift in the balance of power in this strategically important Middle Eastern nation.

The war began after Assad’s regime refused to meet mass pro-democracy protests during the Arab Spring in 2011. Instead, his government launched a violent crackdown, killing and arresting thousands in the early months.

Throughout the 13-year war, Assad’s forces have been accused of committing extreme human rights violations and launching vicious attacks on civilians, even employing chemical weapons. In the beginning, the United States, Jordan, Turkey, and the European Union all demanded that Assad step down.

Despite international sanctions and growing isolation, Assad remained in power, thanks to his powerful allies, Russia and Iran, and through unrelenting suppression of opposition.

The joy of liberation was evident as rebel forces took control of several Syrian cities. In Homs, CNN footage showed residents tearing down posters of Assad and his father, evoking memories of the 2011 protests.

Rise to Power

Assad’s claim to power was unchallenged when he rose to the top in 2000, after his father Hafez al-Assad had ruled Syria since 1970. Hafez had brought the Soviet-aligned Baath Party to power and, over time, had created a political and military elite out of the Syrian minority Alawite people.

Bashar, who was an ophthalmologist, graduated in London, replaced his elder brother Bassel in the presidency. Bassel had been groomed for power before he died in a car crash in 1994.

After Hafez’s death, the Syrian parliament quickly changed the constitution to reduce the minimum age requirement for the president to 34, making way for Assad to take the presidency without any opposition.

There was at first a positive reaction in Europe and America to the ascent of Assad as a young, reforming leader. He was assisted in this impression by his wife, Asma al-Assad, a former investment banker from London.

Expectations of a moderate Syria were dashed when Assad immediately reaffirmed ties with militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Western support turned to condemnation after he met the 2011 pro-democracy protests with deadly force.

The Fall from Grace

In May 2011, then-President Barack Obama condemned Assad’s regime for choosing “the path of murder and mass arrests,” calling for him to either transition to democracy or step down.

Assad was re-elected by overwhelming majorities every seven years, most recently in 2021, which Western powers denounced as fraudulent elections.

Assad’s forces were notorious for their brutality during the civil war that broke out after the 2011 protests, with rebel forces formed from various militias and defectors.

In 2013, UN weapons inspectors determined that there was “overwhelming and indisputable” evidence that nerve gas had been used in Syria, branding the attack one of the worst instances of mass destruction in the 21st century. The US said more than 1,400 people, including hundreds of civilians, were killed. Assad's regime denied accusations of war crimes.

The attack led to international efforts to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile and increased US assistance to the opposition. In 2015, Assad turned down joining a US-led coalition against ISIS, a terrorist group that had seized parts of Syria during the conflict.

The ongoing conflict now forms an integral part of Assad's brutal legacy, as the United Nations reported that over 7 million people were displaced within Syria and more than 6 million fled abroad.