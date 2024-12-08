'When Syria falls, the World burns': Baba Vanga's chilling prophecy for 2025 sparks alarm

Syria is unraveling, and Baba Vanga’s chilling prophecy has never felt closer. As rebels storm Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled the capital, leaving a regime on the brink of collapse. Vanga, the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” had warned that Syria’s fall would mark the start of a devastating global war.

Related Articles

Her prophecy states: “When Syria falls, a great war between the West and the East will follow. In the spring, a conflict will ignite in the East, leading to a Third World War—a war that will destroy the West.” As events in Syria spiral, fears of this vision coming true are mounting.

Rebels from the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group have declared the “end of the era” as they push deeper into Damascus, capturing Sednaya Prison, a notorious symbol of Assad’s regime. Aleppo has already fallen, and while the Syrian defense ministry denies claims of Homs’ capture, the rebels’ momentum remains unchecked.

Key ally Hezbollah has withdrawn its forces, and thousands of Syrian soldiers have reportedly fled to Iraq. Panic grips Damascus, with residents scrambling for supplies and money, fearing what comes next. In a symbolic act, protesters in the city’s suburbs have toppled statues of Assad’s father, Hafez al-Assad.

Baba Vanga, who passed away in 1996, gained fame for her prophecies, including the 9/11 attacks and the Kursk submarine disaster. Her warning about Syria has drawn renewed attention: “Syria will fall at the feet of the winner, but the winner will not be the one.”

This cryptic message has left many speculating about the future of the Middle East and the broader consequences for global stability. The rapid escalation in Syria is now seen as a potential trigger for the catastrophic conflict she foresaw.

As Assad’s regime collapses, Syria’s unrest could spill over into neighboring regions, risking wider conflict. Baba Vanga’s prophecy, once dismissed as folklore, feels alarmingly relevant as the global community braces for what might follow.