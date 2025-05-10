'Afghans don't need to be reminded of your terrorism': India blasts Pakistan's 'ludicrous' claim of strike on Afghanistan

Amid heightened hostilities with Pakistan, India on Saturday strongly rejected what it called a barrage of "lies, misinformation and propaganda" being peddled by Pakistani state agencies. In today's briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismissed claims that Indian missiles had struck Afghanistan and rubbished Pakistani assertions of major Indian military losses.

"There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian mailers have hit Afghanistan totally frivolous allegation and I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," Misri said.

These claims and narratives seem to be a part of an ongoing Pakistani propaganda to sow discord between India and Afghanistan. By falsely alleging that Indian missiles have struck Afghan territory, Islamabad appears to be engineering a diplomatic wedge, despite there being no confirmation or complaint from Kabul.

Addressing the ongoing disinformation campaign by Pakistan, Misri said, "As you have seen, Pakistani claims about activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation and propaganda." He noted that these claims are not rogue statements but are "peddled by Pakistani state agencies."

Misri categorically rejected reports that Indian Air Force stations in Sirsa, Suratgarh, and Azamgarh had been destroyed.

"Claims made by them of destroying various military assets is false," he said, calling the widely circulated reports of “heavy damages to military stations” pure fabrication.

"India rejects these claims entirely," he stated, urging media and the public not to fall for such tactics. "I would urge all of you not to be misled by these lies. Pakistan is peddling these for obvious purposes."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the defence establishment have reiterated that all Indian military installations remain fully operational and no significant damage has been recorded during recent exchanges.